Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $56.50 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

