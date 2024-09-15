Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

TRINZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 5,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

