Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the August 15th total of 209,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBX. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,826 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Turnstone Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSBX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Up 3.0 %

TSBX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Turnstone Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

