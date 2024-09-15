U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 46.7% in August

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG opened at $0.95 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Sunday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.