UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after buying an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $173,678,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

