UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UniCredit Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of UNCRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. 201,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,758. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.
UniCredit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.