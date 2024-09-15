UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNCRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. 201,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,758. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.