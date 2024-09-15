UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the August 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNCRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. 201,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,758. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

