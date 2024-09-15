Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $249.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

