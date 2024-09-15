Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and $73.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00011172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00109288 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.79414664 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1095 active market(s) with $119,676,562.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

