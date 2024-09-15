UNIUM Price Down 0.4% This Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00008669 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 5.19961964 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,001,669.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

