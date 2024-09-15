UNIUM (UNM) Price Up 0.2% This Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00008671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,785,000 tokens. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 5.20556819 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,069,762.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

