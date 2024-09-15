Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.6% annually over the last three years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $209.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

