Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of UHT opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.86 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

