US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.