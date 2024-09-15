US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.80

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.80 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 1194476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in US Foods by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

