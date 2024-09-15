USDX [Kava] Market Cap Reaches $85.99 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $85.99 million and approximately $289,041.62 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.77710875 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $282,604.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

