Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Up 1.9%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. 6,021,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 26,309,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Vale by 60.6% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 21,969,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,969 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after buying an additional 3,261,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vale by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 2,871,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vale by 27.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 2,578,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

