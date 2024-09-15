Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.37

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.37 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.50), with a volume of 15,152 shares trading hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £81.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,061.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £25,515 ($33,366.03). 56.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

