VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN) Holdings Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Digital India ETF (NYSEARCA:DGIN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 1.01% of VanEck Digital India ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

VanEck Digital India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGIN opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.69. VanEck Digital India ETF has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

VanEck Digital India ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital India ETF (DGIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Digital India index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Indian companies that are involved in the digitalization of India’s economy. DGIN was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

