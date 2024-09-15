Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $20,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

