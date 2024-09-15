Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Trimmed by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after purchasing an additional 385,044 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,800,000 after buying an additional 259,252 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,492,000 after acquiring an additional 782,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,459,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $69.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

