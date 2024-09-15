Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.3% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $375.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

