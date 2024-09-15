Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.