Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Hoge Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BIV stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.