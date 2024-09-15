Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

