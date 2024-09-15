Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.