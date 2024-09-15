Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $235.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.