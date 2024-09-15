Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Evergreen Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 7.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

