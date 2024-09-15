Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $254.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $255.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

