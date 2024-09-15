Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

