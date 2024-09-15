Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

