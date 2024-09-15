Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
