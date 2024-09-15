Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $230.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

