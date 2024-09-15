Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,982,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,726,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.54. The company has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.