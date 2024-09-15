Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Up 0.7%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$98.49 and last traded at C$98.31. Approximately 5,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.64.
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.71.
