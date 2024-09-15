Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$102.56 and last traded at C$102.31. Approximately 24,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 45,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.47.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.