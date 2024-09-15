Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) is Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after acquiring an additional 578,086 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,408,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 174,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

