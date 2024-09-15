Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 219.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

