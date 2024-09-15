Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.20 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and $456,004.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00041732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

