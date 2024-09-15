Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 10331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Velocity Minerals Trading Up 6.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$31.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Velocity Minerals Company Profile
Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.
