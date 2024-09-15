Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

