Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $25.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Viasat by 63.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,449,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viasat by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Viasat has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $29.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

