Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 48.0 %
Shares of VMAR stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $662,745.00, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 330.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.
