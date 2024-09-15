Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 48.0 %

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $662,745.00, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 330.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Free Report ) by 9,219.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.