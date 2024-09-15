Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. OV Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,838,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $594.32 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.08 and its 200 day moving average is $517.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $548.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

