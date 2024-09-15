Vista Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.7% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

