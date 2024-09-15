Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

