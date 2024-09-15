Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

