Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $195.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day moving average is $183.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

