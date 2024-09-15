Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,760,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,845 shares of company stock worth $2,266,455. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $89.44 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

