Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vodacom Group Trading Down 1.1 %
VDMCY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,765. Vodacom Group has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
