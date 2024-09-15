Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

VOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.34. Vor Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

