Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.7%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.18. 2,016,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,351,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.